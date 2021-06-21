How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Stream Live Without Cable on June 21, 2021: TV Channels/Live TV

On Monday, June 21, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brett Anderson (2-4, 4.24 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 30 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (2-7, 5.40 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks +111, Brewers -127; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the matchup as losers of their last 17 games.

The Diamondbacks are 11-22 in home games in 2020. The Arizona pitching staff averages 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, Merrill Kelly leads them with a mark of 8.3.

The Brewers are 20-14 in road games. Milwaukee ranks last in the league in hitting with a .212 batting average, Omar Narvaez leads the club with an average of .306.

The Brewers won the last meeting 2-0. Corbin Burnes earned his third victory and Daniel Robertson went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI for Milwaukee. Caleb Smith took his second loss for Arizona.

Live TV Streaming Option