How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online Without Cable on June 22, 2021: TV Channels/Live Stream

On Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (6-2, 2.28 ERA, .87 WHIP, 104 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (1-2, 3.99 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks +136, Brewers -157; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Merrill Kelly. Kelly threw seven innings, surrendering one run on five hits with five strikeouts against Milwaukee.

The Diamondbacks are 12-22 on their home turf. The Arizona offense has compiled a .231 batting average as a team this season, Pavin Smith leads the team with a mark of .275.

The Brewers have gone 20-15 away from home. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .211 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Omar Narvaez leads the team with a mark of .301.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 5-1. Merrill Kelly earned his third victory and Ketel Marte went 2-for-4 with an RBI for Arizona. Brett Anderson registered his fifth loss for Milwaukee.

