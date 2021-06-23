 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online Without Cable on June 23, 2021: Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (5-3, 1.94 ERA, .76 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Caleb Smith (2-2, 3.21 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks +157, Brewers -182; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Avisail Garcia and the Brewers will take on the Diamondbacks Wednesday.

The Diamondbacks are 12-23 in home games in 2020. Arizona hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .301 this season, led by Pavin Smith with a mark of .329.

The Brewers have gone 21-15 away from home. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .211 batting average as a team this season, last in the MLB. Omar Narvaez leads the team with an average of .301.

The Brewers won the last meeting 5-0. Freddy Peralta earned his seventh victory and Kolten Wong went 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for Milwaukee. Zac Gallen took his third loss for Arizona.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Wisconsin≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Wisconsin≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Arizona≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Arizona≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona + 35 Top Cable Channels

