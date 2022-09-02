How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on September 2, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, September 2, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Brewers bring road losing streak into matchup against the Diamondbacks

Milwaukee Brewers (69-61, second in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (62-68, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (10-5, 3.58 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 129 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-4, 3.82 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -114, Diamondbacks -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will aim to stop a three-game road skid when they play the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona is 62-68 overall and 35-33 in home games. Diamondbacks pitchers have a collective 4.24 ERA, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Milwaukee has a 34-35 record in road games and a 69-61 record overall. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.88 ERA, which ranks eighth in the NL.

Friday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Rojas ranks sixth on the Diamondbacks with a .278 batting average, and has 21 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 43 walks and 44 RBI. Christian Walker is 16-for-38 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez leads Milwaukee with 27 home runs while slugging .467. Kolten Wong is 10-for-30 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .268 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .247 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (oblique), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow)