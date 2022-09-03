 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on September 3, 2022: Viewing Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Wisconsin≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Wisconsin≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports Arizona≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Arizona≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona + 35 Top Cable Channels

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Brewers face the Diamondbacks looking to stop road losing streak

Milwaukee Brewers (69-62, second in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (63-68, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (9-6, 3.01 ERA, .99 WHIP, 195 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (6-13, 4.87 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -179, Diamondbacks +151; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers hit the road against the Arizona Diamondbacks looking to break a four-game road slide.

Arizona has a 63-68 record overall and a 36-33 record at home. The Diamondbacks have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .388.

Milwaukee has a 34-36 record in road games and a 69-62 record overall. The Brewers have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .317.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has 20 doubles, a triple and 31 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Jake McCarthy is 11-for-33 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Willy Adames has 21 doubles and 26 home runs for the Brewers. Kolten Wong is 11-for-33 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 8-2, .267 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Brewers: 4-6, .256 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Christian Yelich: day-to-day (neck), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (oblique), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

