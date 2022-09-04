 Skip to Content
How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on September 4, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, September 4, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers play in game 4 of series

Milwaukee Brewers (70-62, second in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (63-69, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jason Alexander (2-1, 4.97 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (10-2, 2.53 ERA, .94 WHIP, 145 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -157, Brewers +134; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks play the Milwaukee Brewers with a 2-1 series lead.

Arizona is 63-69 overall and 36-34 at home. The Diamondbacks have hit 142 total home runs to rank seventh in the NL.

Milwaukee has gone 35-36 on the road and 70-62 overall. The Brewers have gone 42-25 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Sunday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has 20 doubles, a triple and 31 home runs while hitting .234 for the Diamondbacks. Daulton Varsho is 9-for-30 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez leads Milwaukee with 28 home runs while slugging .473. Kolten Wong is 11-for-30 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .257 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .270 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Christian Yelich: day-to-day (neck), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (oblique), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

