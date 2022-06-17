How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on June 17, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, June 17, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Minnesota Twins

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Minnesota Twins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Minnesota Twins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Minnesota Twins vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Diamondbacks host the Twins to begin 3-game series

Minnesota Twins (37-28, first in the AL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (30-35, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Devin Smeltzer (3-0, 2.38 ERA, .97 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (2-6, 3.50 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -131, Diamondbacks +111; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks begin a three-game series at home against the Minnesota Twins on Friday.

Arizona is 30-35 overall and 15-18 at home. Diamondbacks pitchers have a collective 4.22 ERA, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Minnesota has gone 17-14 in road games and 37-28 overall. The Twins have the 10th-best team ERA in the majors at 3.79.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 16 home runs while slugging .469. Ketel Marte is 11-for-36 with four doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez has five doubles and three home runs for the Twins. Carlos Correa is 12-for-28 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .222 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Twins: 6-4, .283 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Ketel Marte: day-to-day (hamstring), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Humberto Castellanos: 15-Day IL (elbow), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Gordon: day-to-day (hamstring), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)