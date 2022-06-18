How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on June 18, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Minnesota Twins

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Minnesota Twins on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Minnesota Twins game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Minnesota Twins vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Diamondbacks play the Twins leading series 1-0

Minnesota Twins (37-29, first in the AL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (31-35, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Dylan Bundy (3-3, 5.87 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver (1-0, 4.91 ERA, 2.18 WHIP, four strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -114, Twins -105; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Minnesota Twins, leading the series 1-0.

Arizona has a 16-18 record at home and a 31-35 record overall. The Diamondbacks rank fourth in the NL with 76 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Minnesota is 37-29 overall and 17-15 in road games. The Twins are 30-11 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has 10 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 33 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Jordan Luplow is 5-for-24 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Max Kepler has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 28 RBI for the Twins. Byron Buxton is 11-for-38 with two doubles and seven home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .241 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Twins: 5-5, .269 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ketel Marte: day-to-day (hamstring), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (back), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Gordon: day-to-day (hamstring), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)