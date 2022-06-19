MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on June 19, 2022: Streaming

On Sunday, June 19, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Minnesota Twins

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Minnesota Twins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Minnesota Twins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Minnesota Twins vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Diamondbacks play the Twins in series rubber match

Minnesota Twins (38-29, first in the AL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (31-36, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Archer (1-2, 3.35 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (5-4, 3.68 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -119, Diamondbacks -100; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks and Minnesota Twins play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Arizona has a 16-19 record in home games and a 31-36 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 15-6 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Minnesota has an 18-15 record in road games and a 38-29 record overall. The Twins have the third-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .325.

The teams play Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has 10 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs while hitting .196 for the Diamondbacks. Jordan Luplow is 4-for-22 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Byron Buxton has nine doubles, 19 home runs and 33 RBI while hitting .231 for the Twins. Carlos Correa is 14-for-37 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .228 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Twins: 6-4, .271 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ketel Marte: day-to-day (hamstring), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (back), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)