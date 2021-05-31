How to Watch New York Mets vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on May 31, 2021: TV Options/Channels

On Monday, May 31, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Mets

When: Monday, May 31, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT

TV: SportsNet NY, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona). In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY.

Pavin Smith is riding a 10-game hitting streak as Arizona readies to play New York. Mets: Jacob deGrom (3-2, .80 ERA, .60 WHIP, 74 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (2-5, 4.84 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 52 strikeouts).

The Diamondbacks are 10-14 in home games in 2020. Arizona is hitting a collective batting average of .234 this season, led by Smith with an average of .289.

The Mets are 10-15 on the road. The New York pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.14. Jacob deGrom leads the team with a .80 earned run average.

The Mets won the last meeting 4-2. deGrom recorded his third victory and Francisco Lindor went 1-for-3 with an RBI for New York. Riley Smith registered his second loss for Arizona.