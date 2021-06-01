 Skip to Content
How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Mets Live Online on June 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Mets

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

Arizona’s Smith puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Mets. Mets: Marcus Stroman (4-4, 2.47 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Caleb Smith (2-1, 3.27 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

The Diamondbacks are 10-15 in home games in 2020. Arizona is slugging .387 as a unit. Eduardo Escobar leads the club with a .465 slugging percentage, including 22 extra-base hits and 13 home runs.

The Mets are 11-15 in road games. The New York pitching staff owns a team ERA of 3.11, Marcus Stroman leads the staff with a mark of 2.47.

The Mets won the last meeting 6-2. Jacob deGrom earned his fourth victory and Pete Alonso went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI for New York. Merrill Kelly registered his sixth loss for Arizona.

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: SportsNet NY, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 31 Top Cable Channels

