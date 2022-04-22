How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Mets Game Live Online on April 22, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, April 22, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Mets

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Mets on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Mets. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Mets vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Mets visit the Diamondbacks to start 3-game series

New York Mets (9-4, first in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (5-8, first in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (0-0, .00 ERA, .75 WHIP, two strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -130, Diamondbacks +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the New York Mets to begin a three-game series.

Arizona has a 2-4 record at home and a 5-8 record overall. The Diamondbacks rank fifth in the NL with 12 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.

New York has a 9-4 record overall and a 5-2 record in home games. The Mets have a 7-1 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Beer has three doubles, a home run and eight RBI for the Diamondbacks. Daulton Varsho is 7-for-30 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Francisco Lindor has four doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI for the Mets. Pete Alonso is 11-for-36 with two doubles, two home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .192 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Mets: 7-3, .245 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Luplow: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mets: Taijuan Walker: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)