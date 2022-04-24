 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Mets Game Live Online on April 24, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on WPIX, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Mets

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on WPIX, which is available with Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Mets on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Mets. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Arizona and Fox Sports Arizona + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99

New York Mets vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Diamondbacks and Mets play to determine series winner

New York Mets (11-5, first in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (6-9, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Tylor Megill (2-0, 2.20 ERA, .92 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (0-1, 1.38 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -164, Diamondbacks +140; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Arizona Diamondbacks and the New York Mets are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Arizona is 6-9 overall and 3-5 in home games. Diamondbacks pitchers have a collective 3.32 ERA, which ranks sixth in the NL.

New York has a 5-2 record in home games and an 11-5 record overall. The Mets have hit 15 total home runs to rank fifth in MLB play.

Sunday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Mets have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Beer has a .375 batting average to rank fourth on the Diamondbacks, and has three doubles and a home run. Pavin Smith is 11-for-31 with two RBI over the last 10 games.

Francisco Lindor has four doubles and four home runs for the Mets. Pete Alonso is 11-for-37 with two doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .216 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored by four runs

Mets: 7-3, .257 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Luplow: 10-Day IL (oblique), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mets: Taijuan Walker: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

