How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Oakland Athletics on April 12, 2021 Live Online: TV Channels/Live Stream
On Monday, April 12, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and Bally Sports Arizona Plus, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Oakland Athletics
- When: Monday, April 12, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT
- TV: NBC Sports California and Bally Sports Arizona Plus
- Stream: Watch with
In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona Plus (was Fox Sports Arizona), the team’s overflow channel. which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Arizona – this is your only option to stream D-Backs games all year long.
How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV
- Click “” to activate the promotion
- Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
- You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account
- After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable
In the Bay Area, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to stream A’s games all year long
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|NBC Sports California
|≥ $84.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|Bally Sports Arizona Plus
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Arizona Plus
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
All Live TV Streaming Options
Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Arizona Plus, and Fox Sports Arizona Plus + 35 Top Cable Channels