How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online Without Cable on August 17, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Kyle Gibson (8-4, 2.91 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 105 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: TBD

LINE: Diamondbacks +100, Phillies -120; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Philadelphia will meet on Tuesday.

The Diamondbacks are 24-36 in home games in 2020. Arizona hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .308 this season, led by Josh Rojas with a mark of .366.

The Phillies are 25-32 on the road. Philadelphia is slugging .404 as a unit. Bryce Harper leads the team with a slugging percentage of .564.