How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online Without Cable on August 18, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

On Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (5-3, 1.07 ERA, .83 WHIP, 51 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Humberto Castellanos (0-1, 2.30 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks +105, Phillies -125; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Philadelphia will play on Wednesday.

The Diamondbacks are 25-36 on their home turf. Arizona is slugging .379 as a unit. Josh Rojas leads the team with a .471 slugging percentage, including 39 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.

The Phillies are 25-33 on the road. The Philadelphia offense has compiled a .239 batting average as a team this season, Jean Segura leads the team with a mark of .301.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 3-2. Miguel Aguilar earned his first victory and Josh VanMeter went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI for Arizona. Kyle Gibson took his fifth loss for Philadelphia.