How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online Without Cable on August 19, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (10-7, 2.56 ERA, .98 WHIP, 187 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (6-7, 4.30 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks +169, Phillies -197; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies travel to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday.

The Diamondbacks are 26-36 in home games in 2020. Arizona’s lineup has 105 home runs this season, Josh Rojas leads them with 11 homers.

The Phillies are 25-34 on the road. The Philadelphia offense has compiled a .238 batting average as a team this season, Jean Segura leads the team with a mark of .301.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 4-2. Humberto Castellanos earned his first victory and Christian Walker went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Arizona. Ranger Suarez registered his fourth loss for Philadelphia.