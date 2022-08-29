How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on August 29, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, August 29, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Diamondbacks host the Phillies in first of 3-game series

Philadelphia Phillies (72-56, third in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (59-67, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (8-5, 3.38 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (6-13, 4.53 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -183, Diamondbacks +155; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday to open a three-game series.

Arizona has a 59-67 record overall and a 32-32 record in home games. The Diamondbacks have gone 30-13 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Philadelphia has a 72-56 record overall and a 33-26 record in road games. Phillies hitters have a collective .420 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the NL.

The matchup Monday is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has 18 doubles, a triple and 30 home runs while hitting .225 for the Diamondbacks. Daulton Varsho is 7-for-33 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 35 home runs while slugging .487. Nicholas Castellanos is 13-for-42 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .234 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Phillies: 7-3, .268 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 15-Day IL (hand), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Phillies: Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (forearm), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (tricep), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)