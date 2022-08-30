How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on August 30, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies play in game 2 of series

Philadelphia Phillies (72-57, third in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (60-67, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (9-10, 3.08 ERA, .94 WHIP, 185 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (9-2, 2.66 ERA, .97 WHIP, 138 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -136, Diamondbacks +115; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Arizona has a 60-67 record overall and a 33-32 record at home. The Diamondbacks have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .386.

Philadelphia has a 72-57 record overall and a 33-27 record on the road. The Phillies are 54-12 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Rojas has a .277 batting average to rank sixth on the Diamondbacks, and has 20 doubles, a triple and seven home runs. Jake McCarthy is 12-for-33 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Alec Bohm is sixth on the Phillies with a .292 batting average, and has 20 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 24 walks and 59 RBI. Nicholas Castellanos is 11-for-38 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .245 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Phillies: 7-3, .280 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Phillies: Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (forearm), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (tricep), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)