MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on August 31, 2022: Streaming/Viewing Options

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Philadelphia Phillies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Philadelphia----
Bally Sports Arizona≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Arizona≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Arizona and Fox Sports Arizona + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Thomas leads Diamondbacks against the Phillies following 4-hit game

Philadelphia Phillies (72-58, third in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (61-67, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Bailey Falter (2-3, 4.41 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry (3-2, 3.25 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -138, Diamondbacks +117; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks play the Philadelphia Phillies after Alek Thomas’ four-hit game on Tuesday.

Arizona has a 34-32 record in home games and a 61-67 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 45-13 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Philadelphia has a 72-58 record overall and a 33-28 record in road games. The Phillies have a 54-12 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Diamondbacks have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has 19 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 73 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Jake McCarthy is 11-for-33 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 18 doubles, a triple, 36 home runs and 77 RBI for the Phillies. Alec Bohm is 13-for-37 with a double, two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .254 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .264 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Phillies: Nicholas Castellanos: day-to-day (toe), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (forearm), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (tricep), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

