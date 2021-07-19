How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online Without Cable on July 19, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, July 19, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Chase De Jong (1-3, 5.59 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Caleb Smith (2-6, 4.54 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks -130, Pirates +115; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Bryan Reynolds and the Pirates will take on the Diamondbacks Monday.

The Diamondbacks are 16-30 in home games in 2020. The Arizona pitching staff averages 8 strikeouts per nine innings, Merrill Kelly leads them with a mark of 7.6.

The Pirates are 15-31 on the road. Pittsburgh has slugged .367 this season. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a .517 slugging percentage, including 38 extra-base hits and 17 home runs.