How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online Without Cable on July 20, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Tyler Anderson (5-8, 4.44 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: TBD

LINE: Diamondbacks -110, Pirates -110; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Pittsburgh will meet on Tuesday.

The Diamondbacks are 17-30 on their home turf. Arizona is slugging .374 as a unit. Eduardo Escobar leads the team with a .494 slugging percentage, including 37 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Pirates have gone 15-32 away from home. Pittsburgh has hit 78 home runs as a team this season. Bryan Reynolds leads them with 17, averaging one every 19.6 at-bats.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 4-2. Caleb Smith earned his third victory and Escobar went 2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and two RBI for Arizona. Chase De Jong registered his fourth loss for Pittsburgh.