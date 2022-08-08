How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online on August 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, August 8, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Pittsburgh Pirates. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Diamondbacks play the Pirates in first of 4-game series

Pittsburgh Pirates (44-64, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (48-59, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Tyler Beede (1-1, 3.89 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (6-2, 3.31 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -252, Pirates +206; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks start a four-game series at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.

Arizona is 48-59 overall and 29-28 at home. The Diamondbacks rank sixth in the NL with 123 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Pittsburgh is 20-35 on the road and 44-64 overall. The Pirates have gone 29-8 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams match up Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has 13 doubles, a triple and 26 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Daulton Varsho is 11-for-33 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Ben Gamel has 14 doubles, two triples and four home runs for the Pirates. Oneil Cruz is 6-for-36 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .232 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by five runs

Pirates: 4-6, .228 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 15-Day IL (hand), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Jose Godoy: day-to-day (cramping/illness), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Heineman: 10-Day IL (groin), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)