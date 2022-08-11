 Skip to Content
How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on August 11, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Pittsburgh Pirates. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh≥ $89.99-----
Bally Sports Arizona≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Arizona≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 27 Top Cable Channels

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Diamondbacks face the Pirates leading series 2-1

Pittsburgh Pirates (45-66, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (50-60, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Thursday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (2-10, 4.49 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (10-5, 2.86 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 109 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -188, Pirates +158; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks take a 2-1 lead into the latest game of the series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Arizona has a 50-60 record overall and a 31-29 record at home. The Diamondbacks have a 32-12 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Pittsburgh is 45-66 overall and 21-37 in road games. The Pirates have gone 30-8 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Thursday’s game is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte has a .260 batting average to rank fourth on the Diamondbacks, and has 32 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs. Christian Walker is 12-for-38 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 13 doubles, three triples and 16 home runs for the Pirates. Kevin Newman is 10-for-40 with a double over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .255 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Pirates: 5-5, .239 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 15-Day IL (hand), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Jose Godoy: day-to-day (cramping/illness), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Heineman: 10-Day IL (groin), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

