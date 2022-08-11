How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on August 11, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Diamondbacks face the Pirates leading series 2-1

Pittsburgh Pirates (45-66, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (50-60, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Thursday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (2-10, 4.49 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (10-5, 2.86 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 109 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -188, Pirates +158; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks take a 2-1 lead into the latest game of the series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Arizona has a 50-60 record overall and a 31-29 record at home. The Diamondbacks have a 32-12 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Pittsburgh is 45-66 overall and 21-37 in road games. The Pirates have gone 30-8 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Thursday’s game is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte has a .260 batting average to rank fourth on the Diamondbacks, and has 32 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs. Christian Walker is 12-for-38 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 13 doubles, three triples and 16 home runs for the Pirates. Kevin Newman is 10-for-40 with a double over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .255 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Pirates: 5-5, .239 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 15-Day IL (hand), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Jose Godoy: day-to-day (cramping/illness), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Heineman: 10-Day IL (groin), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)