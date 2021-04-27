How to Watch Padres vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream on April 27, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres

Sign Up Now Get $75 Back on AT&T TV normally $84.99 / mo.

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

Click “ Get the Deal ” to activate the promotion

” to activate the promotion Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable

Get the Deal Get $75 Back atttv.com

Arizona heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Madison Bumgarner. Bumgarner pitched seven innings, surrendering zero runs on with seven strikeouts against Atlanta.

The Diamondbacks are 2-5 against the rest of their division. Arizona’s team on-base percentage of .320 is eighth in the league. Carson Kelly leads the club with an OBP of .492.

The Padres are 8-6 in division games. San Diego has a collective on-base percentage of .319, led by Trent Grisham with a mark of .379.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 3-1. Taylor Widener secured his first victory and David Peralta went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI for Arizona. Chris Paddack registered his first loss for San Diego.

Live TV Streaming Option