How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online Without Cable on August 12, 2021: Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (7-6, 3.43 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 154 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener (1-1, 4.89 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks +176, Padres -204; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and San Diego will square off on Thursday.

The Diamondbacks are 21-35 in home games in 2020. Arizona has slugged .373 this season. Jake Faria leads the team with a mark of .667.

The Padres have gone 26-26 away from home. San Diego has slugged .410 this season. Manny Machado leads the club with a .510 slugging percentage, including 46 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.

The Padres won the last meeting 2-0. Blake Snell earned his sixth victory and Jake Cronenworth went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for San Diego. Madison Bumgarner took his seventh loss for Arizona.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona + 35 Top Cable Channels

