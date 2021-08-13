How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online Without Cable on August 13, 2021: Streaming

On Friday, August 13, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (6-4, 4.86 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (6-7, 4.42 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 82 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks +150, Padres -175; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and San Diego will face off on Friday.

The Diamondbacks are 22-35 on their home turf. The Arizona pitching staff averages 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, Merrill Kelly leads them with a mark of 7.5.

The Padres are 26-27 on the road. San Diego is slugging .411 as a unit. Manny Machado leads the team with a slugging percentage of .505.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 12-3. Caleb Smith earned his fourth victory and Pavin Smith went 3-for-5 with a double and four RBI for Arizona. Yu Darvish took his seventh loss for San Diego.

