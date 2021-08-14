How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres Live Online Without Cable on August 14, 2021: Live Stream/TV

On Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-7, 2.88 ERA, .96 WHIP, 147 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Tyler Gilbert (0-1, .00 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 5 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks +183, Padres -217; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and San Diego will face off on Saturday.

The Diamondbacks are 23-35 on their home turf. The Arizona offense has compiled a .233 batting average as a team this season, Josh Rojas leads the team with a mark of .275.

The Padres have gone 26-28 away from home. San Diego hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .324 this season, led by Adam Frazier with a mark of .371.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 3-2. Tyler Clippard earned his first victory and Daulton Varsho went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Arizona. Craig Stammen took his third loss for San Diego.

Live TV Streaming Option