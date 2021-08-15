 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online Without Cable on August 15, 2021: Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, August 15, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Craig Stammen (5-3, 3.31 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (1-6, 4.87 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 82 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks +140, Padres -162; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and San Diego will play on Sunday.

The Diamondbacks are 24-35 in home games in 2020. Arizona has slugged .379 this season. Josh Rojas leads the team with a .449 slugging percentage, including 36 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Padres are 26-29 on the road. San Diego has a team on-base percentage of .322, led by Adam Frazier with a mark of .369.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 7-0. Tyler Gilbert earned his first victory and Drew Ellis went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Arizona. Joe Musgrove registered his eighth loss for San Diego.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona + 35 Top Cable Channels

