How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on June 28, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Smith leads Diamondbacks against the Padres following 4-hit game

San Diego Padres (45-30, second in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (33-41, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (3-3, 3.87 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (4-2, 2.92 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -119, Diamondbacks +101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the San Diego Padres after Pavin Smith had four hits on Sunday in an 11-7 win over the Tigers.

Arizona is 18-21 at home and 33-41 overall. The Diamondbacks rank 10th in MLB play with 86 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

San Diego has gone 24-14 in road games and 45-30 overall. The Padres have gone 25-6 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the eighth time this season. The Padres are ahead 6-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has 19 home runs, 34 walks and 38 RBI while hitting .206 for the Diamondbacks. Alek Thomas is 9-for-35 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado has 17 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs for the Padres. Jorge Alfaro is 8-for-31 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .210 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Padres: 4-6, .233 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trent Grisham: day-to-day (shoulder), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manny Machado: day-to-day (ankle), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (knee), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)