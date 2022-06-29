MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on June 29, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Padres take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Diamondbacks

San Diego Padres (45-30, second in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (33-41, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (1-0, 3.52 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (3-7, 3.75 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -139, Diamondbacks +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona is 33-41 overall and 19-21 at home. The Diamondbacks have a 16-6 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

San Diego has a 45-30 record overall and a 24-15 record in road games. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.48 ERA, which ranks second in the NL.

The teams play Wednesday for the ninth time this season. The Padres are ahead 6-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has 10 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Josh Rojas is 9-for-40 with a double over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado has 12 home runs, 30 walks and 46 RBI while hitting .328 for the Padres. Ha-Seong Kim is 10-for-36 with three doubles and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .210 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Padres: 4-6, .234 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (right shoulder inflammation), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manny Machado: day-to-day (ankle), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (knee), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)