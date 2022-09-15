How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on September 15, 2022: Streaming Options

On Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Diamondbacks host the Padres to begin 4-game series

San Diego Padres (78-65, second in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (67-75, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (0-0); Diamondbacks: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the San Diego Padres on Thursday to start a four-game series.

Arizona has gone 38-36 in home games and 67-75 overall. The Diamondbacks have hit 157 total home runs to rank seventh in the NL.

San Diego has a 78-65 record overall and a 40-34 record on the road. The Padres have gone 28-13 in games decided by one run.

The matchup Thursday is the 16th time these teams square off this season. The Padres have an 11-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daulton Varsho has 20 doubles, three triples, 25 home runs and 69 RBI while hitting .244 for the Diamondbacks. Jake McCarthy is 15-for-39 with a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado has 34 doubles, a triple and 28 home runs for the Padres. Jake Cronenworth is 11-for-39 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .225 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by three runs

Padres: 4-6, .205 batting average, 6.34 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Yonny Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Brandon Drury: 7-Day IL (head), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)