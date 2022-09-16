How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on September 16, 2022: Streaming Options

On Friday, September 16, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Diamondbacks face the Padres leading series 1-0

San Diego Padres (78-66, second in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (68-75, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (6-9, 4.11 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 139 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (6-14, 4.88 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 105 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -181, Diamondbacks +153; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Diego Padres, leading the series 1-0.

Arizona has a 39-36 record in home games and a 68-75 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 34-14 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

San Diego has a 40-35 record on the road and a 78-66 record overall. The Padres have a 44-11 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Friday for the 17th time this season. The Padres are up 11-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has 21 doubles, a triple and 32 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Daulton Varsho is 9-for-31 with five home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado has 34 doubles, a triple and 28 home runs for the Padres. Jake Cronenworth is 11-for-40 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .221 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by three runs

Padres: 4-6, .207 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)