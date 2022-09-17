How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on September 17, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming Options

On Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Includes: Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona

San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Arizona Diamondbacks host the San Diego Padres Saturday

San Diego Padres (79-66, second in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (68-76, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (9-7, 3.28 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (12-2, 2.50 ERA, .91 WHIP, 163 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -110, Padres -108; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the San Diego Padres on Saturday.

Arizona is 68-76 overall and 39-37 at home. The Diamondbacks have a 50-16 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

San Diego has a 41-35 record in road games and a 79-66 record overall. The Padres have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .241.

The matchup Saturday is the 18th meeting between these teams this season. The Padres have a 12-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Rojas has a .268 batting average to rank sixth on the Diamondbacks, and has 21 doubles, a triple and eight home runs. Jake McCarthy is 14-for-36 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado has 34 doubles, a triple and 28 home runs for the Padres. Jake Cronenworth is 10-for-41 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .220 batting average, 6.03 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Padres: 5-5, .229 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)