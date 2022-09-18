MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on September 18, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Padres meet the Diamondbacks with 2-1 series lead

San Diego Padres (80-66, second in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (68-77, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (14-7, 3.16 ERA, .95 WHIP, 175 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (1-0, .00 ERA, .62 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -155, Diamondbacks +132; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres meet the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 2-1 series lead.

Arizona has a 68-77 record overall and a 39-38 record at home. The Diamondbacks have a 34-64 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

San Diego has an 80-66 record overall and a 42-35 record on the road. The Padres have a 37-13 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Sunday’s game is the 19th time these teams match up this season. The Padres are ahead 13-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has 21 doubles, a triple and 34 home runs while hitting .235 for the Diamondbacks. Daulton Varsho is 9-for-33 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado has a .296 batting average to lead the Padres, and has 34 doubles, a triple and 28 home runs. Jake Cronenworth is 11-for-40 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .207 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Padres: 6-4, .233 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)