MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online Without Cable on July 1, 2021: Streaming

On Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Johnny Cueto (6-3, 3.63 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (4-7, 4.73 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 82 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks +122, Giants -140; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Diamondbacks are 7-25 against NL West teams. Arizona’s lineup has 71 home runs this season, Eduardo Escobar leads them with 17 homers.

The Giants are 20-13 against NL West Division teams. San Francisco’s team on-base percentage of .320 is tenth in the majors. Buster Posey leads the lineup with an OBP of .407.

The Giants won the last meeting 10-3. Kevin Gausman earned his eighth victory and Curt Casali went 3-for-5 with a triple, a home run and four RBI for San Francisco. Zac Gallen registered his second loss for Arizona.