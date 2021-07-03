How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online Without Cable on July 3, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Sammy Long (1-1, 4.95 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Jake Faria (0-0, 3.38 ERA, .88 WHIP, 8 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and San Francisco will play on Saturday.

The Diamondbacks are 13-25 in home games in 2020. Arizona is slugging .372 as a unit. Eduardo Escobar leads the club with a .471 slugging percentage, including 31 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Giants are 25-19 on the road. San Francisco is slugging .433 as a unit. Buster Posey leads the team with a slugging percentage of .551.

The Giants won the last meeting 11-4. Alex Wood earned his seventh victory and Thairo Estrada went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and five RBI for San Francisco. Zac Gallen took his fourth loss for Arizona.