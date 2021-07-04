MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online Without Cable on July 4, 2021: TV Streaming

On Sunday, July 4, 2021 at 9:10 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (8-3, 2.91 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Caleb Smith (2-4, 3.08 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks +141, Giants -163; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and San Francisco will play on Sunday.

The Diamondbacks are 13-26 in home games in 2020. Arizona has a collective on-base percentage of .303, led by Josh Rojas with a mark of .326.

The Giants are 26-19 on the road. San Francisco has slugged .435 this season. Buster Posey leads the team with a .548 slugging percentage, including 20 extra-base hits and 12 home runs.

The Giants won the last meeting 6-5. Dominic Leone secured his second victory and Mike Yastrzemski went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for San Francisco. Ryan Buchter registered his second loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 18 home runs and is batting .249.