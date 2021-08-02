How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online Without Cable on August 2, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, August 2, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (10-5, 3.10 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 113 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener (1-1, 4.42 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks +138, Giants -160; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and San Francisco will meet on Monday.

The Diamondbacks are 20-32 in home games in 2020. Arizona has slugged .377 this season. Jake Faria leads the team with a mark of .667.

The Giants are 31-22 on the road. San Francisco is slugging .438 as a unit. Brandon Crawford leads the team with a slugging percentage of .543.

The Giants won the last meeting 5-2. Anthony DeSclafani earned his ninth victory and Darin Ruf went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI for San Francisco. Caleb Smith took his fifth loss for Arizona.