How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online Without Cable on August 3, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Johnny Cueto (7-5, 3.84 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 82 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (5-6, 4.87 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks +140, Giants -160; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Brandon Crawford and the Giants will take on the Diamondbacks Tuesday.

The Diamondbacks are 20-33 on their home turf. Arizona has hit 97 home runs as a team this season. Josh Rojas leads the club with 10, averaging one every 31.7 at-bats.

The Giants have gone 32-22 away from home. San Francisco is slugging .439 as a unit. Buster Posey leads the team with a slugging percentage of .544.

The Giants won the last meeting 11-8. Jarlin Garcia earned his third victory and Alex Dickerson went 2-for-5 with a triple, a home run and four RBI for San Francisco. Miguel Aguilar registered his first loss for Arizona.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Bay Area≥ $84.99---
Bally Sports Arizona≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Arizona≥ $84.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 31 Top Cable Channels

