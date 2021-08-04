MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online Without Cable on August 4, 2021: Streaming/Channels

On Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kevin Gausman (9-5, 2.35 ERA, .94 WHIP, 149 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (1-5, 4.61 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks +156, Giants -181; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and San Francisco will square off on Wednesday.

The Diamondbacks are 21-33 in home games in 2020. Arizona has hit 97 home runs as a team this season. Josh Rojas leads them with 10, averaging one every 31.7 at-bats.

The Giants have gone 32-23 away from home. San Francisco’s lineup has 162 home runs this season, Kris Bryant leads them with 19 homers.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 3-1. Madison Bumgarner earned his sixth victory and Asdrubal Cabrera went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI for Arizona. Johnny Cueto took his sixth loss for San Francisco.