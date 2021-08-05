How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online Without Cable on August 5, 2021: TV Options/Streaming

On Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (9-3, 3.83 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 105 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (7-8, 4.38 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 111 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks +146, Giants -169; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and San Francisco will square off on Thursday.

The Diamondbacks are 21-34 on their home turf. Arizona is slugging .376 as a unit. Josh Rojas leads the team with a .438 slugging percentage, including 33 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Giants have gone 33-23 away from home. San Francisco is hitting a collective .245 this season, led by Buster Posey with an average of .326.

The Giants won the last meeting 7-1. Kevin Gausman recorded his 10th victory and Alex Dickerson went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for San Francisco. Zac Gallen took his sixth loss for Arizona.