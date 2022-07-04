How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online on July 4, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, July 4, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona).

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Diamondbacks host the Giants to start 3-game series

San Francisco Giants (40-37, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (35-44, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Carlos Rodon (7-4, 2.62 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (3-8, 3.63 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -186, Diamondbacks +158; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the San Francisco Giants to start a three-game series.

Arizona has a 35-44 record overall and a 19-22 record in home games. The Diamondbacks have hit 94 total home runs to rank fifth in the NL.

San Francisco is 19-17 in road games and 40-37 overall. The Giants have a 28-5 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daulton Varsho has 14 doubles and 11 home runs for the Diamondbacks. David Peralta is 10-for-26 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Mike Yastrzemski has 17 doubles and eight home runs for the Giants. Evan Longoria is 11-for-32 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .221 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Giants: 2-8, .219 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Kennedy: day-to-day (undisclosed), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (illness), Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (ankle), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (knee), Luis Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jose Alvarez: 15-Day IL (back), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)