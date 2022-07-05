 Skip to Content
How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on July 5, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Giants look to stop road losing streak, take on the Diamondbacks

San Francisco Giants (40-38, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (36-44, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (5-7, 5.03 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Tyler Gilbert (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -160, Diamondbacks +140; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will attempt to end a three-game road skid when they visit the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona is 20-22 at home and 36-44 overall. The Diamondbacks are 17-7 in games when they did not allow a home run.

San Francisco has a 19-18 record in road games and a 40-38 record overall. The Giants have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.08.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte ranks sixth on the Diamondbacks with a .263 batting average, and has 24 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 31 walks and 25 RBI. Josh Rojas is 13-for-39 with three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .243 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored by six runs

Giants: 2-8, .224 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Ian Kennedy: 15-Day IL (calf), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Curt Casali: day-to-day (oblique), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (illness), Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (ankle), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (knee), Luis Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jose Alvarez: 15-Day IL (back), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

