MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on July 6, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Giants head into matchup against the Diamondbacks on losing streak

San Francisco Giants (40-39, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (37-44, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Cobb (3-3, 4.94 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (7-5, 3.46 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -132, Diamondbacks +112; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants aim to end their six-game losing streak with a victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona is 37-44 overall and 21-22 at home. The Diamondbacks are 18-7 in games when they did not allow a home run.

San Francisco is 19-19 on the road and 40-39 overall. The Giants are 25-6 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte has 24 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 25 RBI while hitting .260 for the Diamondbacks. Josh Rojas is 13-for-35 with five doubles over the past 10 games.

Joc Pederson has 10 doubles, 17 home runs and 41 RBI while hitting .274 for the Giants. Evan Longoria is 9-for-30 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .249 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Giants: 2-8, .204 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Ian Kennedy: 15-Day IL (calf), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (oblique), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (illness), Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (ankle), Luis Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)