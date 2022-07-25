How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online on July 25, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, July 25, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Giants head into matchup against the Diamondbacks on losing streak

San Francisco Giants (48-47, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (42-53, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jakob Junis (4-1, 3.06 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Tyler Gilbert (0-3, 5.34 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -129, Diamondbacks +110; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants look to end their four-game skid with a victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona is 42-53 overall and 24-27 in home games. The Diamondbacks are 27-11 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

San Francisco is 48-47 overall and 22-25 in road games. The Giants have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.94.

Monday’s game is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has 12 doubles, a triple and 22 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 11-for-35 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Thairo Estrada has a .260 batting average to rank fourth on the Giants, and has 15 doubles, a triple and nine home runs. Austin Slater is 12-for-33 with an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .249 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored by two runs

Giants: 5-5, .238 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (right knee), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (oblique), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)