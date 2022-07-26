How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on July 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Giants take on the Diamondbacks looking to break road skid

San Francisco Giants (48-48, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (43-53, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Carlos Rodon (8-5, 2.95 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Tyler Gilbert (0-3, 5.34 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -169, Diamondbacks +144; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will try to end their five-game road slide in a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona is 43-53 overall and 25-27 at home. The Diamondbacks have a 30-11 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

San Francisco is 22-26 in road games and 48-48 overall. The Giants rank fifth in the NL with 114 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the eighth time these teams square off this season. The Diamondbacks hold a 4-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte has 27 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 34 RBI while hitting .267 for the Diamondbacks. Carson Kelly is 12-for-28 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Joc Pederson leads the Giants with 17 home runs while slugging .502. Austin Slater is 9-for-31 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .268 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Giants: 4-6, .212 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (right knee), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (oblique), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)