How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on September 23, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, September 23, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Francisco Giants.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona).

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Diamondbacks take home losing streak into matchup against the Giants

San Francisco Giants (73-77, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (70-80, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Carlos Rodon (0-0); Diamondbacks: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks aim to stop their three-game home losing streak with a victory over the San Francisco Giants.

Arizona has a 39-39 record in home games and a 70-80 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 48-29 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

San Francisco is 73-77 overall and 34-41 in road games. Giants hitters have a collective .386 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the NL.

Friday’s game is the 14th meeting between these teams this season. The Diamondbacks are ahead 8-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daulton Varsho has 22 doubles, three triples, 26 home runs and 71 RBI while hitting .242 for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 11-for-40 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Wilmer Flores has 27 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs for the Giants. Thairo Estrada is 11-for-33 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .186 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Giants: 6-4, .237 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson: 15-Day IL (arm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (toe), Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Carlos Rodon: day-to-day (hand), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (neck), Brandon Belt: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)