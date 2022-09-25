MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online on September 25, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona).

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

All Live TV Streaming Options

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Diamondbacks and Giants meet to determine series winner

San Francisco Giants (74-78, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (71-82, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Scott Alexander (0-0, 1.38 ERA, .77 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Drey Jameson (2-0, 1.38 ERA, .85 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -121, Giants +101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Francisco Giants are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Arizona has a 71-82 record overall and a 40-40 record in home games. The Diamondbacks have a 37-68 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

San Francisco is 74-78 overall and 35-42 on the road. The Giants have the sixth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.89.

The teams square off Sunday for the 16th time this season. The Diamondbacks are up 9-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 59 extra base hits (22 doubles, a triple and 36 home runs). Ketel Marte is 6-for-29 with four doubles, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Wilmer Flores has 27 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 69 RBI for the Giants. Mike Yastrzemski is 8-for-33 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .202 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Giants: 6-4, .234 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson: 15-Day IL (arm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (toe), Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Thomas Szapucki: day-to-day (hip), Luis Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (back), Carlos Rodon: day-to-day (hand), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (neck), Brandon Belt: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)