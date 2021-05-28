 Skip to Content
How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on May 28, 2021: TV Options/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, May 28, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

Arizona enters the game as losers of their last 11 games. Cardinals: Johan Oviedo (0-2, 0.00 ERA) Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (4-4, 4.53 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 56 strikeouts).

The Diamondbacks are 9-12 on their home turf. Arizona is averaging 4.0 RBI per game this season. Eduardo Escobar leads the team with 35 total runs batted in.

The Cardinals are 13-12 on the road. St. Louis has slugged .388 this season. Yadier Molina leads the team with a .553 slugging percentage, including 17 extra-base hits and seven home runs.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 5-4. Alex Reyes recorded his third victory and Tyler O’Neill went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI for St. Louis. Stefan Crichton took his fourth loss for Arizona.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona + 35 Top Cable Channels

